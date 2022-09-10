Samford vs. Georgia: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and Samford meet up in Week 2 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Bulldogs are the defending national champions and gave no reason to think they cannot get back to the title game with how they looked in the opening weekend.

Georgia (1-0, 0-0 SEC) came out of the gate hot and crushed the Oregon Ducks 49-3 behind a great showing from Stetson Bennett as the former walk-on continues to silence doubters of his talent. Samford (1-0) opened its season with a 27-17 win over Kennesaw State, which came into the game ranked sixth in the FCS.

Georgia is listed as a 52.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 65.5

Samford vs. Georgia

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.