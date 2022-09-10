Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The No. 23 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Vanderbilt Commodores meet up in Week 2 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. Deacons’ star quarterback Sam Hartman after being out nearly a month with what was described initially as a non-football-related medical condition.

Wake Forest (1-0. 0-0 ACC) played the season-opening 44-10 win over VMI without Hartman, who was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome, which is a blood clot often associated with repeated strenuous activity. He was cleared this week and will look to continue putting up big numbers in this offense. Vanderbilt (2-0, 0-0 SEC) is already two games in with wins over Hawaii (63-10) in Week 0 and Elon (42-31) last Saturday.

Wake Forest is a 13.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -435 on the moneyline. That makes Vanderbilt a +350 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.