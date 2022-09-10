Paris Saint-Germain vs. Brest: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Ligue 1 continues with Matchday 7 action as PSG is set to take on Stade Brest at Parc des Princes in Paris. The league leaders, who still have yet to lose a match, are coming off a 3-0 win over Nantes last week while Brest are now winless in their last three after grinding out a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg.

PSG come in as the heavy favorites in this one, installed at -1200 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Brest sits at +2800 with a draw coming in at +1100 for the Matchday 7 contest. Kick is set for 11:00 a.m. ET, with a broadcast on beIN SPORTS and a livestream available through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, fuboTV, and Fanatiz.

Paris Saint-Germain v. Brest

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, fuboTV, Fanatiz

Odds, picks & predictions

PSG: -1200

Draw: +1100

Brest: +2800

Moneyline pick: PSG -1200

This is another match that PSG will be considered essentially an automatic winner of. They sit on top of the league at 5-1-0, with 16 points and a staggering +20 goal differential. Brest currently sit in 17th place with a record of 1-2-3 good for five points and a -8 goal differential. They’re just inside the relegation zone, although it’s still early in the season.

Through their last 13 meetings dating back to 2010, PSG has come out on top in 12 of them, with one resulting in a 2-2 draw back in April of 2011. The most recent meeting was January 2022 when PSG logged a comfortable 2-0 win at home thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Thilo Kehrer.

Mbappe leads the team along with Neymar, as both forwards each have seven goals on the season so far through the first six games. Neymar also has six assists, tied for the most on the team with Lionel Messi.

Brest has struggled to find the back of the net this season, scoring just eight goals while allowing 16 through their first six matches. They’re led by Jeremy Le Douaron and Pierre Lees-Melou, who each have two goals, making up half of their side’s scoring total this season. Mohamed Youcef Belaili leads the pack in assists with two so far.

No matter how you look at it, PSG should get a fairly comfortable win at home over the visitors in this one.

