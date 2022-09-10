Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart : Picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

Bayern Munich will face off against VfB Stuttgart as Bundesliga continues on with Matchday 6 action. Bayern ended their last two league matches with 1-1 draws. After a tough midweek UEFA Champions League match against Inter Milan, they’ll hope to get back to their winning ways in league play. Stuttgart have failed to win a match all season, though they’ve only lost once as they’ve logged four draws through their first five outings.

Bayern is heavily favored to win, priced at -700 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Stuttgart comes in at +1300 while a draw sits at +650. The match is set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from Allianz Arena, and can be watched via livestream on ESPN+.

Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Bayern Munich: -700

Draw: +650

VfB Stuttgart: +1300

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich -700

Stuttgart have only been able to log one win over Bayern through their last 23 meetings, while the Bundesliga leaders winning 21 of them. The last contest ended in a 2-2 draw in the final month of last season, though the meeting prior to that was a 5-0 rout in Bayern’s favor.

While Bayern is without Robert Lewandowski, they’ve still been able to find plenty of success with the addition of former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. He’s tied with Jamal Musiala to lead the team with three goals each through the first five outings of the season. Bayern started off with three straight wins on the season but ended their last two contests in a draw.

Pick the home side to get the comfortable win as they look to get back on track in Bundesliga play. They should be able to take all three points without much trouble.

