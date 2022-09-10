RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund: Picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

Bundesliga play continues into Matchday 6 with RB Leipzig facing off against Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig are coming off a big 4-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt last week while Dortmund have won their last two straight, most recently a 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Leipzig come in as the slight favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at +130 on the moneyline. Dortmund sit at +180 while a draw is installed at +255 on the board. The match is set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be watched via livestream on ESPN+.

RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

RB Leipzig: +130

Draw: +255

Borussia Dortmund: +180

Moneyline pick: Borussia Dortmund +180

The black and yellow have lost only one match so far this season in a wild contest that saw Werder Bremen come back from a 2-0 deficit, scoring three straight goals in the 89th and 90th minutes of the match. Since then, Dortmund have turned in a pair of 1-0 wins over Hertha BSC and Hoffenheim with Anthony Modeste and Marco Reus grabbing the respective goals.

Leipzig are coming off that deflating 4-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt after being outplayed on both ends of the pitch. They currently sit in 11th place with a 1-2-2 record, having collected a total of five points.

RB Leipzig have won the last two straight meetings against Dortmund, sweeping the series last season. Dortmund are still adjusting to life without striker Erling Haaland after his departure for Manchester City, but they’ve still been able to find a way to stay competitive thanks to the likes of Marco Reus and Julian Brandt. Reus leads the team with two goals and two assists so far on the campaign.

I’d expect Dortmund to get the win in this one, which works out nicely as they come in at a good value at +180 on the board.

