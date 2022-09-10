Cadiz vs. Barcelona: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

Barcelona will face off against Cadiz as La Liga continues with Matchday 5 action on Saturday. Barca are coming off a 3-0 win over Sevilla last week, improving their record to 3-1-0 as they sit in second place with 10 points. Cadiz are still searching for their first result of the season after a 3-0 loss to Celta Vigo last week as they sit at the bottom of the table with zero points through four matches.

Unsurprisingly, Barca is heavily favored to win this match priced at -450 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cadiz comes in at +1000 with a draw at +500 ahead of Saturday’s clash that’s set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET. While there won’t be a television broadcast of this match in the United States, a livestream will be available through ESPN+.

Cadiz v. Barcelona

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Cadiz: +1000

Draw: +500

Barcelona: -450

Moneyline pick: Barcelona -450

Barcelona have yet to lose a match this season with their only non-win being a scoreless draw against Rayo Vallecano in their season opener. They’ve won each of their other three matches by three goals each, only allowing one goal scored against them through the campaign so far.

Robert Lewandowski is proving how valuable of an asset he is to Barcelona, leading the team with five goals through their first four outings. In fact, he’s the only player to have scored more than once for the Catalan club.

Cadiz have not only not logged a single result this season, but they also haven’t been able to find the back of the net once. They’ve been scored on 10 times through their first four matches as it looks like they could be heading to relegation if they don’t find a way to turn the ship around soon.

Barcelona haven’t logged a win over Cadiz since they were promoted back to La Liga in the 2020-21 season, as Cadiz beat the Spanish giants twice and earned two draws in two seasons of league play. Expect Barcelona to get the win in this one as they look to keep pace with first-place Real Madrid.

