NASCAR qualifying for Hollywood Casino 400 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Kansas Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&amp;M’s Toyota, drives after the engine expires during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 04, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Kansas City, Kansas this weekend for its race. The Kansas Speedway will host the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 11. It will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. The day prior, qualifying will run on Saturday, September 10 at 12:50 p.m. ET.

Qualifying won’t be available on TV, but will be streamable on NBCSports. The Kansas Speedway will utilize one-lap qualifying. The drivers will be separated into two groups, and each group will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice session. Once this is complete, the drivers in Group A will run a single care, one-lap qualifier. The top-five fastest drivers will advance to the final round. The drivers in Group B will repeat this process, with the five fastest drivers also advancing to the Final Round. The 10 remaining drivers will run another lap, setting a new quickest lap, with the fastest driver winning the coveted pole position for Sunday’s race.

How to watch qualifying for the Hollywood Casino 400

Date: Saturday, September 10
Time: 12:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: No TV
Live stream: NBC Sports

Entry list

2022 Hollywood Casino 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

