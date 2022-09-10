NASCAR qualifying for Hollywood Casino 400 via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Kansas City, Kansas this weekend for its race. The Kansas Speedway will host the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 11. It will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. The day prior, qualifying will run on Saturday, September 10 at 12:50 p.m. ET.

Qualifying won’t be available on TV, but will be streamable on NBCSports. The Kansas Speedway will utilize one-lap qualifying. The drivers will be separated into two groups, and each group will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice session. Once this is complete, the drivers in Group A will run a single care, one-lap qualifier. The top-five fastest drivers will advance to the final round. The drivers in Group B will repeat this process, with the five fastest drivers also advancing to the Final Round. The 10 remaining drivers will run another lap, setting a new quickest lap, with the fastest driver winning the coveted pole position for Sunday’s race.

How to watch qualifying for the Hollywood Casino 400

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: No TV

Live stream: NBC Sports

Entry list