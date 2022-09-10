NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Hollywood Casino 400 Cup Series race

NASCAR is in Kansas this weekend for its events. The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will host the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 11. The day before, on Saturday, September 10, qualifying will occur at 12:50 p.m. ET. It won’t air on TV but can be live streamed using the NBCSports App.

The Kansas Speedway will utilize one-lap qualifying. The drivers will be separated into two groups, and each group will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice session. Once this is complete, the drivers in Group A will run a single care, one-lap qualifier. The top-five fastest drivers will advance to the final round. The drivers in Group B will repeat this process, with the five fastest drivers also advancing to the Final Round. The 10 remaining drivers will run another lap, setting a new quickest lap, with the fastest driver winning the coveted pole position for Sunday’s race.

DennyHamlin has the best odds to win the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Kyle Busch (+600), Martin Truex Jr. (+700), Chase Elliott (+750) and Kyle Larson (+800). Last week’s winner Erik Jones has +5000 odds to win back-to-back races.

Four drivers enter the week tied with the top odds for the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin are all installed at +600. Kyle Lason and Chase Elliot follow with +800 odds to win the pole position.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.