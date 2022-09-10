 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Hollywood Casino 400 Cup Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 BetMGM Chevrolet, Harrison Burton, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford, and Cody Ware, driver of the #51 Nurtec ODT Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 04, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR is in Kansas this weekend for its events. The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will host the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 11. The day before, on Saturday, September 10, qualifying will occur at 12:50 p.m. ET. It won’t air on TV but can be live streamed using the NBCSports App.

The Kansas Speedway will utilize one-lap qualifying. The drivers will be separated into two groups, and each group will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice session. Once this is complete, the drivers in Group A will run a single care, one-lap qualifier. The top-five fastest drivers will advance to the final round. The drivers in Group B will repeat this process, with the five fastest drivers also advancing to the Final Round. The 10 remaining drivers will run another lap, setting a new quickest lap, with the fastest driver winning the coveted pole position for Sunday’s race.

DennyHamlin has the best odds to win the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Kyle Busch (+600), Martin Truex Jr. (+700), Chase Elliott (+750) and Kyle Larson (+800). Last week’s winner Erik Jones has +5000 odds to win back-to-back races.

Four drivers enter the week tied with the top odds for the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin are all installed at +600. Kyle Lason and Chase Elliot follow with +800 odds to win the pole position.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Hollywood Casino 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation