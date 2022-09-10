How to watch F1 qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

Formula One racing is in Italy this weekend for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday, September 11 at 9 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m. ET. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPNEWS and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 18 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final 12 minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen enters with the best odds to win P1 for Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -200. Despite having 10 wins on the season, he only has four pole positions on the year. Charles Leclerc has the second-best odds at +225. Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez all have +1600 odds to win pole position.

How to watch qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNEWS

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list