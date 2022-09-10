F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Italian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

The 2022 Italian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 11 at 9 a.m. ET. The day before, qualifying will run at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Italy on Saturday, September 10, starting at 10 a.m. ET. It will be available to watch on ESPNEWS and ESPN3.

Qualifying will go through three stages. In the first, all drivers will have an 18-minute time frame to set their fastest lap possible. The slowest five drivers will be eliminated from contention, and we won’t see them again until the race Sunday. Q2 will last for 15 minutes and will have the drivers look to again set their fastest lap possible, with the five slowest again eliminated. The final 10 drivers will have a final 12-minute time limit to set their fastest lap as the starting grid is settled. The driver with the fastest lap will earn the coveted pole position for the race on Sunday.

Max Verstappen enters with the best odds to win P1 for Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -200. Despite having 10 wins on the season, he only has four pole positions on the year. Charles Leclerc has the second-best odds at +225. Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez all have +1600 odds to win pole position.

How to watch qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNEWS

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list