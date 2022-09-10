 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set Sunday’s race at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

By TeddyRicketson
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving (16) the Ferrari F1-75 during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 04, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Photo by Alex Pantling - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Italy this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10 a.m. ET., on ESPNEWS. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 18 minutes will eliminate five drivers, and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen enters with the best odds to win P1 for Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -200. Despite having 10 wins on the season, he only has four pole positions on the year. Charles Leclerc has the second-best odds at +225. Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez all have +1600 odds to win pole position.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 Italian Grand Prix Entry List

Pos. Driver No.
Pos. Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Fernando Alonso 14
3 Carlos Sainz 55
4 Lewis Hamilton 44
5 Kevin Magnussen 20
6 Mick Schumacher 47
7 Estaban Ocon 31
8 George Russell 63
9 Daniel Ricciardo 3
10 Zhou Guanyu 24
11 Valterri Bottas 77
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Sergio Pérez 11
14 Lando Norris 4
15 Pierre Gasly 10
16 Sebastian Vettel 5
17 Lance Stroll 18
18 Nicholas Latifi 6
19 Charles Leclerc 16
20 Yuki Tsunoda 22

