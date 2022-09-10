Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Italy this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10 a.m. ET., on ESPNEWS. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 18 minutes will eliminate five drivers, and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen enters with the best odds to win P1 for Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -200. Despite having 10 wins on the season, he only has four pole positions on the year. Charles Leclerc has the second-best odds at +225. Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez all have +1600 odds to win pole position.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.