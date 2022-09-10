Iowa vs. Iowa State: History of rivalry between Hawkeyes and Cyclones

There are three guarantees of life in the state of Iowa: Caucuses, corn, and the Cy-Hawk game (or to those who run in my circles, El Assico). Well, the corn’s getting harvested and the president’s been elected, so here we are with the rivalry game of the week: an in-state matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0).

It’s been well over a century since Iowa State won 16-8 in 1894 (there’s a score you don’t see too much anymore), but there’s been plenty that’s happened since then. Here’s everything you need to know about the history of the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry.

History of Iowa vs. Iowa State

Total games played: 68

Record: Iowa is 46-22

Last game: Iowa won 27-17 in Ames in 2021 (currently on a six-game win streak)

Biggest game in series history: 2021

It’s not the recency bias talking — last year’s matchup was the biggest game in the rivalry’s history. Iowa State hosted College GameDay for the first time ever as both the Hawkeyes and the Cyclones came into the game in the Top 10 of the AP Poll, Iowa State at No. 9 and Iowa at No. 10.

The Hawkeyes pulled away in the third quarter, going up 24-10 going into the fourth, and Iowa State never quite came back. The game ended 27-17.

Odds for 2022

Spread: Iowa -3.5

Total: Over/Under 40

Moneyline: Iowa -180, Iowa State +155

After a near-disaster in Iowa City last week, the Hawkeyes will be looking to do some serious rehab on their offense (and public image). They’ll have to lean on their defense against a new Iowa State starting QB to keep their six-game series streak alive.