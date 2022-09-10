Full undercard for AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom bout on FITE TV

This Saturday, September 10 a celebrity boxing event will take place at Banc of California Stadium featuring several content creators, entertainers, and even some retired athletes. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET, including with the headliner between YouTubers AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom.

Five fights are scheduled to air on Fite TV PPV and it’s safe to say the “marquee” pairing could be a battle of two retired NFL players. Former running backs Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson are facing off in a fight for reasons that are best left unexplained. Both Bell and Peterson will be making their boxing debuts, in a fight that could be quite entertaining or truly atrocious.

Former NBA player Nick Young was scheduled to face Blueface, but the latter backed out of the fight. It now appears the man known as Swaggy P will face Malcolm Minikon.

Full Card for Ali Eson Gib vs. Austin McBroom