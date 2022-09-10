AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom live stream: How to watch fight

Celebrity boxing and its recent success will be on full display come Saturday, September 10 as YouTubers Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib will square off inside Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The two content creators each have history in the ring and are eager to settle the score.

Austin McBroom made his boxing debut during last year’s YouTubers vs. Tik-Tokers event in Miami, defeating Bryce Hall via TKO in three rounds. McBroom faced backlash after the event, with many claims of underpay from fighters and fellow event organizer. AnEsonGib also appeared on the card and felt his fight was scored incorrectly.

AnEsonGib is 0-1 as a professional but 3-0 in exhibitions. His pro loss came at the hands of Jake Paul back in 2020. AnEsonGib was featured on the YouTubers vs. TikTokers card, as his fight against Taylor Holder was ruled a draw. Gib disagreed with the ruling and based on the punch stats he had a solid case. Gib would then go on social media to call out McBroom, who orchestrated the event. This online feud ultimately comes to an end this Saturday, as they will face-off in the ring.

The full card is set to air on Fite TV PPV for the price of $29.99, with the main event potentially starting in the 11 p.m. hour. Once you purchase access to the AnEsonGib vs. McBroom pay-per-view event, you’ll be able to watch the fight either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku.

Full Card for AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom