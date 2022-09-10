What time will AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom fight start on Saturday, September 10

Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib will take place on Sept. 10 from Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The main card will begin at 9 p.m. ET. McBroom and AnEsonGib should be facing off around between 11 p.m. and midnight, depending on the duration of the undercard fights. This will air as a FITE.tv PPV.

Austin McBroom made his boxing debut during last year’s YouTubers vs. Tik-Tokers event in Miami, defeating Bryce Hall via TKO in three rounds. McBroom faced backlash after the event, with many claims of underpay from fighters and fellow event organizers. Gib also appeared on the card and felt his fight was scored incorrectly.

AnEsonGib is 3-1 as a boxer. The three wins came in exhibition bouts while his lone loss came at the hands of Jake Paul back in 2020. AnEsonGib was featured on the YouTubers vs. TikTokers card, as his fight against Taylor Holder was ruled a draw. AnEsonGib disagreed with the ruling and based on the punch stats he had a solid case. Gib would then go on social media to call out McBroom, who orchestrated the event. This online feud ultimately comes to an end this Saturday, as they will face-off in the ring.

Full Card for AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom