Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Two free agent NFL running backs will make their boxing debuts on the undercard of YouTubers AliEsonGib and Austin McBroom. Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson face off in their respective boxing debuts. The Social Gloves Entertainment event will take place this Saturday, September 10 inside Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

How to watch Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson

The undercard will get started at 9 p.m. ET as Bell and Peterson are featured as the fourth fight on the card.

The full card is set to air on Fite TV PPV for the price of $29.99. Once you purchase access to the Bell vs. Peterson pay-per-view event, you’ll be able to watch the fight either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku.

Fighter history

This marks the boxing debut for both Bell and Peterson.

Neither Bell nor Peterson have officially retired from the NFL. Both backs played as recently as last season, with Bell logging snaps for the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Peterson making appearances for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.

Bell announced in July that he wouldn’t be playing football this season in order to shift his focus toward boxing. Peterson, however, still hopes to play this year. He even recently told TMZ on that he’s interested in joining the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers as the season progresses.

