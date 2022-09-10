Iowa vs. Iowa State betting trends

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on in-state rival Iowa State Cyclones this Saturday, September 10 at 4:00 p.m. in Iowa City. Despite their disastrous offense last weekend. Iowa is a four-point favorite right now, and the over/under is set at 40, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

But before you place your bets, let’s take a look at the history of the CyHawk game and what the betting trends have been.

El Classico (or, in some circles, El Assico) has hit the under in 15 of the past 20 games, including 13 of the past 16 times the two schools have met. The total for this game is relatively low compared to most of the weekend’s other college matchups, which are generally in the 50s or even low 60s.

Iowa has gone 8-11-1 against the spread in the past 20 matchups with the Cyclones. Iowa State, though, has only taken home seven victories in that time period, with Iowa taking home the trophy for 13 games since 2001.

Overall Iowa leads 46-22 on the field, but the teams didn’t play from 1935 until 1977. It’s been an annual tradition ever since. Iowa won every game between 1983 and 1997, as well as the last six from 2015-2021 (there was no game in 2020 due to Covid-19).