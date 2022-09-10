Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young vs. Malcolm Minikon: Fight time, live stream, full card

Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young will join the likes of Deron Williams and Nate Robinson, former NBA stars stepping into the ring to box. Swaggy P will make his ring debut be on the undercard of YouTubers AliEsonGib and Austin McBroom. The Social Gloves Entertainment event will take place this Saturday, September 10 inside Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Young was scheduled to face Blueface, but the latter was forced out of the fight when the California State Athletic Commission would not issue him a boxing license. Malcolm Minikon has since replaced Blueface as Swaggy P’s opponent.

The undercard for this event is expected to get started at 9 p.m. ET, with Young and Minikon the third fight on the card. The full card is set to air on Fite TV PPV for the price of $29.99. Once you purchase access to the Bell vs. Peterson pay-per-view event, you’ll be able to watch the fight either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku.

Fighter history

Minikon is the “veteran” of the bunch with a whole one career fight under his belt. He made his debut in March, losing a unanimous decision to someone named Armz Korleone.

Nick Young will be making his boxing debut this Saturday. The one-time NBA champ, has played for six teams over an eleven year span. His last stint being with the Nuggets in 2018.

Prior to Minikon signing up for the fight, Young acknowledged that there was one player on his radar in a recent interview.

Full card for Nick “Swaggy P” Young vs. Malcolm Minikon