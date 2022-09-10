AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The world of “social boxing” gets another moderately high profile card on Saturday night when AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom face off at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The main event is expected to get started sometime after 10 p.m. ET, although after 11 p.m. seems more likely. The bout will air on FITE.tv.

This is AnEsonGib’s second pro bout and McBroom’s debut. AnEsonGib has won three exhibition bouts, but his only pro fight was a 2020 loss to Jake Paul in the pro debut for both fighters. Paul dropped him in the first and won via TKO.

We don’t have any betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for this bout, but that won’t stop the entertainment value. It’s not the top tier of crossover boxing events, but it should draw some eyeballs. It’s not quite Jake Paul or KSI, so we’ll see just how much attention it gets.

The fight is scheduled for six rounds and we’ll have live scoring until a winner (or draw!) is declared.

AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD