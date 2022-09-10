Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The cross-over world of the NFL and boxing has a new pair of entrants. Former NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell are facing off Saturday evening in an exhibition bout at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The bout will air on FITE.tv and is the third fight on a five-fight main card. The main card is expected to start at 9 p.m. ET, but it’s unclear how on time this whole deal will be.

Neither running back has fought before and neither has officially retired from the NFL. Both are following in the footsteps of Frank Gore who lost a split decision to former NBA player Deron Williams in a 2021 exhibition and then knocked out Olaseyinde Olorunsola in his 2022 pro debut.

There are no odds for this fight at DraftKings Sportsbook due to this being an exhibition. Regardless, we’ll be providing live updates of the five-round fight until a winner (or draw) is declared.

