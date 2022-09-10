 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nick ’Swaggy P’ Young vs. Malcolm Minikon: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Nick Young and Blueface are facing off on Saturday in a crossover bout. We’ll be updating round by round.

By DKNation Staff

Nick Young #1 of the Enemies walks out during introductions during BIG3 Week Six at Comerica Center on July 23, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The world of social boxing has quite the set of crossover bouts scheduled for Saturday, September 10. FITE.tv will be airing a PPV card topped by AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom and including former NFL running backs Adrian Peterson vs. Le’Veon Bell. Additionally, the card features former NBA player Nick “Swaggy P” Young facing self-described “celebrity videographer” Malcolm Minikon.

Young was scheduled to fight Blueface, but the latter was pulled from the card when he could not get a boxing license from the California State Athletic Commission. Minikon was called on as a replacement for the exhibition bout. This is Young’s boxing debut, while Minikon lost a four-round exhibition decision in his March debut against Armz Korleone.

You’ll be stunned to learn DraftKings Sportsbook has not posted odds for this bout. Nonetheless, we’ll have live updates with round-by-round scoring when the fights gets started. The main card is reportedly starting at 9 p.m. and this is the third fight of that card. It’s unclear how many rounds this fight is scheduled for, but we’ll be scoring whatever it is!

