 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

US Open odds: Match odds for Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud in men’s singles final

We take a look at the opening odds available for Sunday’s men’s singles final at the US Open. #1 Carlos Alcaraz will face #5 Casper Ruud.

By DKNation Staff
Winner Carlos Alcaraz of Spain points to Frances Tiafoe of the United States in appreciation after their five-set marathon in their Men’s Singles Semi-Final match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 9th 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The 2022 US Open men’s final is set. No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 5 seed Casper Ruud on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will air on ESPN and WatchESPN.

This is the third time the two men will have met, with this being the second hard court match and first Grand Slam match. Alcaraz won the previous two matches. Last year, Alcaraz as a wild card entry beat the No. 3 seed Ruud on clay in the quarterfinals of the Andalucía Open in Marbella, Spain. This year, Alcaraz as the No. 14 seed beat the No. 6 seed Ruud on a hard court in the finals of the Miami Open

Here’s a look at some of the odds available for the women’s singles final at Wimbledon at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Match odds: #1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #5 Casper Ruud

Moneyline

Alcaraz: -230
Ruud: +180

Moneyline — 1st set

Alcaraz: -190
Ruud: +145

Moneyline — 2nd set

Alcaraz: -190
Ruud: +150

Total games won

38.5: Over -145, Under +115
39.5: Over -125, Under +100
40.5: Over -110, Under -115

Spread Games

Alcaraz -4.5: +105
Alcaraz -3.5: 125
Alcaraz -2.5: +105
Ruud +4.5: -130
Ruud +3.5: +100
Ruud +2.5: +125

Player to win at least two sets

Alcaraz: Yes -450, No +255
Ruud: Yes -105, No -145

Any set to finish 6-0

Yes: +950
No: -8000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation