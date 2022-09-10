US Open odds: Match odds for Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud in men’s singles final

The 2022 US Open men’s final is set. No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 5 seed Casper Ruud on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will air on ESPN and WatchESPN.

This is the third time the two men will have met, with this being the second hard court match and first Grand Slam match. Alcaraz won the previous two matches. Last year, Alcaraz as a wild card entry beat the No. 3 seed Ruud on clay in the quarterfinals of the Andalucía Open in Marbella, Spain. This year, Alcaraz as the No. 14 seed beat the No. 6 seed Ruud on a hard court in the finals of the Miami Open

Match odds: #1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #5 Casper Ruud

Moneyline

Alcaraz: -230

Ruud: +180

Moneyline — 1st set

Alcaraz: -190

Ruud: +145

Moneyline — 2nd set

Alcaraz: -190

Ruud: +150

Total games won

38.5: Over -145, Under +115

39.5: Over -125, Under +100

40.5: Over -110, Under -115

Spread Games

Alcaraz -4.5: +105

Alcaraz -3.5: 125

Alcaraz -2.5: +105

Ruud +4.5: -130

Ruud +3.5: +100

Ruud +2.5: +125

Player to win at least two sets

Alcaraz: Yes -450, No +255

Ruud: Yes -105, No -145

Any set to finish 6-0

Yes: +950

No: -8000

