US Open odds: Match odds for Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud in men’s singles final

The 2022 US Open men’s final is set. No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 5 seed Casper Ruud on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will air on ESPN and WatchESPN.
This is the third time the two men will have met, with this being the second hard court match and first Grand Slam match. Alcaraz won the previous two matches. Last year, Alcaraz as a wild card entry beat the No. 3 seed Ruud on clay in the quarterfinals of the Andalucía Open in Marbella, Spain. This year, Alcaraz as the No. 14 seed beat the No. 6 seed Ruud on a hard court in the finals of the Miami Open
Match odds: #1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #5 Casper Ruud
Match odds: #1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #5 Casper Ruud
Moneyline
Alcaraz: -230
Ruud: +180
Moneyline — 1st set
Alcaraz: -190
Ruud: +145
Moneyline — 2nd set
Alcaraz: -190
Ruud: +150
Total games won
38.5: Over -145, Under +115
39.5: Over -125, Under +100
40.5: Over -110, Under -115
Spread Games
Alcaraz -4.5: +105
Alcaraz -3.5: 125
Alcaraz -2.5: +105
Ruud +4.5: -130
Ruud +3.5: +100
Ruud +2.5: +125
Player to win at least two sets
Alcaraz: Yes -450, No +255
Ruud: Yes -105, No -145
Any set to finish 6-0
Yes: +950
No: -8000
