Iga Świątek vs. Ons Jabeur: All you need to know ahead of women’s singles championship at US Open

The 2022 US Open has reached its final weekend. The women’s singles tournament wraps up on Saturday with the Final. After two weeks filled with upsets, we end up with two pre-tournament favorites squaring off for the title. No. 1 seed Iga Świątek will face off against No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Świątek entered the tournament as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +400 odds. Jabeur had longer odds but was still among the top ten in pre-tournament odds at +2400. For this championship match, Świątek is -180 to win while Jabeur is a +150 underdog.

Świątek is the No. 1 woman in the world and is gunning for her second Grand Slam of the year and third of her career. She won the French Open earlier this year and previously won at Roland Garros in 2020. Her previous best US Open finish was a fourth round appearance last year. She missed ranked players through the first four rounds, but then beat No. 8 Jessica Pegula in two sets in the quarterfinals and No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the semifinals.

Jabeur is playing in her second straight Grand Slam final after reaching the finals at Wimbledon in July. That is her best performance to date, following quarterfinals appearances at Wimbledon last year and the Australian Open the year prior. Jabeur beat No. 31 Shelby Rogers in the third round and No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova in the fourth round. She topped unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarterfinals and then beat No. 17 seed Caroline Garcia in the semifinals.

These two have faced off four times prior to this tournament, including twice on hard court and once in a Grand Slam. Świątek claimed a win on hard court at the 2019 Citi Open. In 2021, Jabeur won on grass at Wimbledon and on a hard court at the Western & Southern Open. Świątek evened the career series in 2022 with a win in the finals at the Italian Open.

Women’s singles final: #1 Iga Świątek vs. #5 Ons Jabeur

Match time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

US Open odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Świątek: -180

Jabeur: +150