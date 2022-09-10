Who won the women’s title at the US Open last year?

The 2022 US Open Final is upon us for the women’s draw. No. 1 seed Iga Świątek will face No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur in the championship match on Saturday. The action gets started at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

This year’s tournament featured a ton of upsets, but in the end, two of the top women in the world will face off for the title. This is a big difference from a year ago at Flushing Meadows. In the 2021 US Open, No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty and No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka were both eliminated in the third round.

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka was the high seed in the semifinals and No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari was the only other seeded woman. They were joined by unseeded Leylah Fernandez and qualifier Emma Raducanu.

It was fitting the semifinals saw both seeded players upset. Raducanu beat Sakkari in straight sets while Fernandez beat Sabalenka in three sets. In the finals, Raducanu beat Fernandez in straight sets to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

This year’s finalist failed to get past the first weekend of play. Iga Świątek was the No. 7 seed and lost in the fourth round to No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic. Jabeur was the No. 20 seed and lost in the third round to No. 15 seed Elise Mertens.

This year, Świątek is a -185 favorite to win Saturday’s match at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jabeur is a +150 underdog.