Iga Świątek vs. Ons Jabeur time: When US Open women’s singles final starts on Saturday

The 2022 US Open concludes on Saturday and Sunday with the women’s and men’s finals inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. On Saturday, No. 1 seed Iga Świątek will face No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur, with the match scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. It will air on ESPN and via live stream at WatchESPN.

Świątek is the betting favorite on Saturday at DraftKings Sportsbook. After entering the tournament as the +400 favorite, she is -180 to claim the trophy. Jabeur was +2400 to win the tournament ahead of the first round, which put her in the top ten. She is a +150 underdog heading into the match.

Świątek comes into the match as the top-ranked woman in the world and has two seeded wins under her belt, both coming in the past two rounds. She beat No. 8 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals and No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. Jabeur is the fifth-ranked woman in the world and has three seeded wins in this year’s tournament. She beat No. 31 Shelby Rogers in the third round, No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova in the fourth round, and No. 17 seed Caroline Garcia in the semifinals.