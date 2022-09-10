US Open live stream: How to watch Iga Świątek vs. Ons Jabeur women’s singles final on Saturday, Sep 10

The 2022 US Open is coming to a close and Saturday brings the women’s final. No. 1 seed Iga Świątek will face off against No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will start at 4 p.m. ET and air on ESPN. If you’re looking to watch the match online, you can view it at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app.

Świątek is gunning for her third Grand Slam trophy while Jabeur is still seeking her first. The two players have faced off four times in their respective careers and split the four matches. Świątek won the first time they met, on hard court at the 2019 Citi Open. In 2021, Jabeur claimed two wins, first on grass at Wimbledon and then on a hard court at the Western & Southern Open. This year, Świątek evened the career series with a win in the finals at the Italian Open.

Świątek entered the tournament as the favorite to win it at DraftKings Sportsbook. She heads into the final match installed at -180 to win while Jabeur is a +150 underdog.

How to live stream #1 Iga Świątek vs. #5 Ons Jabeur

Date: Saturday, September 10

Match time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the women’s singles final, you can stream the match via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.