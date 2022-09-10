The Week 2 college football schedule will be headlined by a battle of blue bloods and future SEC rivals on Saturday as the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide heads to Austin, TX, to face the Texas Longhorns. The game will kick off at noon ET and air on Fox.

This will mark the ninth all-time meeting between the these two titans of the sport with the Longhorns owning a lopsided 7-1 advantage in the history of the series. Before diving into this weekend’s matchup, we’ll take a look back at the last time these two programs met on the field.

When was the last time Alabama played Texas?

The last time Alabama faced Texas in football was none other than the 2010 BCS National Championship Game, held on January 7, 2010, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. That game saw the Crimson Tide take down the Longhorns in a 37-21 victory to claim its first national title since 1992.

The game is most remembered for veteran UT quarterback Colt McCoy being taken out of the game early in the first quarter, leaving backup Garrett Gilbert to try to hold things together for Mack Brown’s squad. Meanwhile, Alabama began its onslaught in second quarter by dropping 24 points during the period to take a 24-6 lead into halftime.

These early Nick Saban teams were defined by the run game and smothering defenses and that was the case in this contest. 2009 Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram and Trent Richardson combined for 225 rushing yards and four touchdowns on offense while Javier Arenas, Marcell Dareus, and Tyrone King combined for four interceptions on defense. Texas did pull back to within three with a chance to take the lead late in the fourth. However, an Eryk Anders strip sack of Gilbert was recovered by Crimson Tide linebacker Courtney Upshaw, allowing for Bama to tack on two more scores to seal the win.

This game served as a major paradigm shift in college football on multiple fronts. It marked the beginning of the ruthless Alabama dynasty under Nick Saban that would last throughout the decade and to this very moment. It also put a close to Texas’ dominance in the 2000’s under Mack Brown and subsequently, their status as a yearly national title contender. He’d step down following the 2013 season and the Horns have employed three head coaches in the nine years since.