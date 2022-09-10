Alabama vs. Texas: History of rivalry between Crimson Tide and Longhorns

The Week 2 college football schedule will be headlined by a battle of blue bloods and future SEC rivals on Saturday as the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide heads to Austin, TX, to face the Texas Longhorns. The game will kick off at noon ET and air on Fox.

This matchup is intriguing not only for the fact that these are two historical titans of the sport, but also for the fact that they’ve only played each other a handful of times. Before we dive into Saturday’s showdown, we’ll look back at the history of this matchup.

History of Alabama vs. Texas

Total games played: 8

Record: Texas is 7-1

Last game: Alabama won 37-21 at the 2010 BCS National Championship Game

Yes, you read the record correctly. Texas has historically dominated Alabama, making this one of the ultra-rare series where the Crimson Tide doesn’t have the upper hand.

The Longhorns went up to Tuscaloosa, AL, and defeated the Crimson Tide 10-0 in their very first matchup in 1902, back when both schools were technically conference mates in the old Southern intercollegiate Athletic Association. The two schools would meet a just a few times in Austin over the next few decades before Texas stomped Alabama 27-7 in the 1948 Sugar Bowl.

UT would prove to be a thorn in the side of Bear Bryant during bowl season as his Crimson Tide teams would fall to the Longhorns in the 1965 Orange Bowl, the 1973 Cotton Bowl, and the 1982 Cotton Bowl. The two historical heavyweights would not meet on the field again until...

Biggest game in series history: 2010

That’s right, the 2010 BCS National Championship at the Rose Bowl that saw the Crimson Tide roll the Longhorns for a 37-21 victory to claim a national title and their very first victory over Texas. With veteran UT quarterback Colt McCoy being taken out in the first quarter, Bama used a combination of a lethal run game and smothering defense to put down Mack Brown’s Texas team.

This game served as a major paradigm shift in college football on multiple fronts. It marked the beginning of the ruthless Alabama dynasty under Nick Saban that would last throughout the decade and to this very moment. It also put a close to Texas’ dominance in the 2000’s under Mack Brown and subsequently, their status as a yearly national title contender. He’d step down following the 2013 season and the Horns have employed three head coaches in the nine years since.

Odds for 2022

Spread: Alabama -20.5

Total: Over/Under 65

Moneyline: Alabama -1400, Texas +850

Alabama enters Saturday’s matchup as a heavy favorite against Texas and it’s hard not to see why. The Tide barely broke a sweat in putting down Utah State 55-0 last week and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young already looked to be in midseason form.

Meanwhile, Texas had a pretty good showing against Louisiana-Monroe in a 52-10 rout, a game where freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers looked decent in his official debut. We’ll see if him, running back Bijan Robinson, and wide receiver Xavier Worthy can put their heads together and make plays against an unrelenting Tide defense.