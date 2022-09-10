Have Iga Świątek & Ons Jabeur played before? Who leads the series?

It’s championship day at the 2022 US Open! The women’s final gets started at 4 p.m. ET and will feature No. 1 seed Iga Świątek and No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur doing battle in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will air on ESPN and WatchESPN.

This will mark the fifth time these two women have met in a professional match. The all-time series dates back to 2019 and is tied 2-2. They’ve met twice on a hard court, once on clay, and once on grass. One of their four matches came in a Grand Slam tournament and they separately met once in a final round match.

Świątek claimed the victory in their first match back in 2019. They met in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., with both women unseeded. Świątek won the hard court match 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, but lost in the second round to Jessica Pegula.

Their next match came in July 2021 at Wimbledon in the fourth round. Świątek was the No. 7 seed and Jabeur was the No. 21 seed. Jabeur won this time around with a score of 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. She lost in straight sets in the quarterfinals to No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Their third match came a month later at the Western & Southern Open just outside Cincinnati. Jabeur was unseeded and Świątek was the No. 6 seed for their second round match. Jabeur won 6-3, 6-3 to advance on the hard court. She lost in the third round to No. 11 seed Petra Kvitová.

Their most recent match came this past May at the Italian Open on a clay court. They met in the finals with Świątek the No. 1 seed and Jabeur the No. 9 seed. Świątek evened the career series with a 6-2, 6-2 win to claim the championship.

Świątek comes into their fifth career match as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is -185 while Jabeur is +150.