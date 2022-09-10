How much prize money to winner of US Open women’s tournaments

The 2022 US Open comes to a close this weekend and will crown the women’s singles and doubles champions on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Those wins will come with significant prize money. The US Open is handing out $42,628,000 in prize money to the women’s singles field and another $6,943,200 to the women’s doubles field.

This year’s women’s field will see No. 1 seed Iga Świątek face No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur for the singles title. They will compete for a $2.6 million first place prize, while second place will claim $1.3 million. The match gets going Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. Świątek is a -185 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The women’s doubles title will be decided Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET. Third-seeded Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková are facing unseeded Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend. The winning team will take home $688,000 while the losing team will take home $344,000.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. All players — men and women — receive the same pay.

Singles players

Winner: $2.6 million

Runner-Up: $1.3 million

Semifinalist: $705,000

Quarterfinalist: $445,000

Round of 16: $278,000

Round of 32: $188,000

Round of 64: $121,000

Round of 128: $80,000

Doubles teams

Winner: $688,000

Runner-Up: $344,000

Semifinalist: $172,000

Quarterfinalist: $97,500

Third round: $56,400

Second round: $35,800

1st round: $21,300