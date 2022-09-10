Pick on the Total for the Diamondbacks-Rockies game on September 10

After the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies put up run totals that could have been mistaken for a football score on Friday, the two go back at it on Saturday in Coors Field with both sending starters that have lacked recent success.

Arizona Diamondbacks (-115, 11.5) vs. Colorado Rockies

Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner has allowed at least five runs in six of his last seven starts, posting a 7.98 ERA and .358 opponents batting average in that span.

Jose Urena of the Rockies comes in with an 8.65 ERA in his last nine starts with at least four runs allowed in six of those starts with an ERA of 7.76 in six starts at Coors Field this season.

Both offenses hit will in this environment as the Diamondbacks are second in the league in home runs per game on the road with 1.4 and the Rockies are averaging a league-best 5.8 runs per game at home.

Both teams bullpens rank in the bottom six in Major League Baseball bullpen ERA and neither starting pitcher on Friday went more than four innings.

With the Diamondbacks having plated at least five runs in 10 of their last 14 games and the Rockies last in the league in ERA, Saturday should provide lots of runs in Colorado.

The Play: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Over 11.5

