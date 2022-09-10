 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quinn Ewers injured after exceptional start in Week 2 vs. Alabama

All of Burnt Orange Nation awaits the status of what appears to be a star.

Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was injured on this late hit against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2 of the college football season.

Ewers was nine-for-12 with 134 yards, including some truly impressive throws for a 19-year-old in his first major collegiate game. He left the field for the locker room after the hit to get examined, and Alabama was given a penalty for roughing the passer. Backup Hudson Card will fill in for Ewers for the time being.

The transfer from Ohio State has been the subject of much of the hype surrounding the Longhorns’ 2022 season. Last week, in his first start, the redshirt freshman threw for 225 yards with a completion percentage of 66.7%, leading the Longhorns to a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

