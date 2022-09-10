Quinn Ewers injured after exceptional start in Week 2 vs. Alabama

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was injured on this late hit against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2 of the college football season.

Ewers was nine-for-12 with 134 yards, including some truly impressive throws for a 19-year-old in his first major collegiate game. He left the field for the locker room after the hit to get examined, and Alabama was given a penalty for roughing the passer. Backup Hudson Card will fill in for Ewers for the time being.

The transfer from Ohio State has been the subject of much of the hype surrounding the Longhorns’ 2022 season. Last week, in his first start, the redshirt freshman threw for 225 yards with a completion percentage of 66.7%, leading the Longhorns to a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

More to come.