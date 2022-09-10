 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees accomplished a hitting feat Saturday that hasn’t been seen in more than 30 years

The Yanks opened their game against the Rays with a single — and then just kept going.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees follows through on his first inning RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The hit was Judges’ second of the inning.
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees snapped out of their offensive slump in a big, historic way Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Here is how they began the first inning of today’s game:

Aaron Judge single
Giancarlo Stanton single
Gleyber Torres single
Josh Donaldson single
Oswaldo Cabrera single
Miguel Andujar single
Isiah Kiner-Falefa single

Yes, that’s seven straight singles to start the game, which is something no team has done since 1988, according to Stats Inc.

The first out finally came with the inning’s eighth batter, Kyle Higashioka, who grounded into a run-scoring fielder’s choice. By the time the inning was finally over, the Yankees had scored six runs on eight hits; Aaron Judge would bat twice in the frame, singling each time.

Rays starting pitcher and former Yankee Corey Kluber didn’t make it out of the first, allowing six runs on eight hits over two-thirds of an inning.

This was the Yankees’ 16th inning this season in which they scored at least five runs. However, it was their first such frame since July 29. The hit parade was even more surprising because the Yankees have been in a deep funk at the plate over the past month. Ravaged by injuries, New York entered Saturday’s game with a .203 team batting average and scoring just 3.1 runs per game since Aug. 9.

They are 3.5 games in front of the Rays in the AL East. This historic outburst has put them in good position to extend that lead back to 4.5 today.

