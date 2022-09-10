Yankees accomplished a hitting feat Saturday that hasn’t been seen in more than 30 years

The New York Yankees snapped out of their offensive slump in a big, historic way Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Here is how they began the first inning of today’s game:

Aaron Judge single

Giancarlo Stanton single

Gleyber Torres single

Josh Donaldson single

Oswaldo Cabrera single

Miguel Andujar single

Isiah Kiner-Falefa single

Yes, that’s seven straight singles to start the game, which is something no team has done since 1988, according to Stats Inc.

The @Yankees began today's game with seven consecutive singles, the first team to do so since the Royals on April 22, 1988 against Baltimore (also 7). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 10, 2022

The first out finally came with the inning’s eighth batter, Kyle Higashioka, who grounded into a run-scoring fielder’s choice. By the time the inning was finally over, the Yankees had scored six runs on eight hits; Aaron Judge would bat twice in the frame, singling each time.

Came out swingin' pic.twitter.com/8QqLkzsEFP — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 10, 2022

2 for 2 in the top of the 1st. @TheJudge44 don't stop. pic.twitter.com/DlN5nCNoim — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 10, 2022

Rays starting pitcher and former Yankee Corey Kluber didn’t make it out of the first, allowing six runs on eight hits over two-thirds of an inning.

This was the Yankees’ 16th inning this season in which they scored at least five runs. However, it was their first such frame since July 29. The hit parade was even more surprising because the Yankees have been in a deep funk at the plate over the past month. Ravaged by injuries, New York entered Saturday’s game with a .203 team batting average and scoring just 3.1 runs per game since Aug. 9.

They are 3.5 games in front of the Rays in the AL East. This historic outburst has put them in good position to extend that lead back to 4.5 today.