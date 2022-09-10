A safety becomes roughing the passer becomes targeting becomes nothing Alabama vs. Texas

It’s been a rough afternoon for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who were favored by as many as 21.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Texas Longhorns. Alabama is finding itself in a battle it couldn’t have expected, with the teams tied 10-10 in the third quarter. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young has looked like a shell of himself, and the officials may have bailed him and Alabama out in a big way.

Roughing The Passer on Texas takes away this safety pic.twitter.com/3IUthD02ye — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 10, 2022

With 9:50 left in the third quarter, the Longhorns were able to bring pressure on Young deep in Alabama territory and sack him in the end zone. It appeared Texas was going to take the lead on a safety and get the ball back, but the officials called “roughing the passer” and “targeting” on Texas. The targeting was eventually waived off, and the officials also walked back the roughing the passer call too. However, Texas didn’t even get the sack on the play as Young apparently got the ball out for an incomplete pass. A whole lot of noise for nothing.