What Quinn Ewers injury means for Texas bowl game, Big 12 Championship hopes

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers had a remarkable start against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in just his second start for the Longhorns. After starting 9-for-12 for 134 yards before leaving with what appeared to be an upper body injury after a late hit at the end of the first quarter.

The “Texas is back” crowd has become a boy who cried wolf situation throughout the past few years, and we tuned them out as per usual heading into the 2022 season. There was a reason Alabama’s entered today’s game as 21-point favorites.

But Ewers looked like the real deal until that injury sent him back to the locker room. What does his absence mean for the Longhorns’ bowl game chances and Big 12 championship hopes?

It’s too early to tell how long Ewers will be out, but with Hudson Card under center, a Big 12 championship looks a lot further out of reach than it did just a few short hours ago. With their defensive performance against a Heisman-winning Alabama quarterback should give Longhorns fans hope.

The Longhorns D has held the Tide to just 17 points halfway through the fourth quarter, and should be able to stay above .500 this season if they can hold onto this level of play. Defense goes a long way in the Big 12, and this is a good look for a team headed to the SEC, win or lose.

Before today’s game, Texas was at +800 to make the College Football Playoff this year per DraftKings Sportsbook, and at +270 to win the Big 12 Championship. Their over/under win total was at eight games, and the odds were at -145 for the over and at +125 for the under.

And win or lose today vs. Texas, you can expect those numbers to move in the Longhorns favor after such an impressive performance.