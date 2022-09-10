What a loss to Texas means to the College Football Playoff chances for Alabama

Alabama pulled it out against Texas in a game that was too close for comfort, especially after heading into today’s matchup as 21-point favorites. After going down by two points with just over 90 seconds left, 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young led a quick drive down the field to put the Crimson Tide in field goal range. They’ll leave Austin at a precarious 2-0, and those Texas Is Back chants are sounding a lot more legitimate, despite starting QB Quinn Ewers’ early departure.

A loss here wouldn’t have been the end of the road to the College Football Playoff for Alabama. The committee much prefers early season losses when choosing between one-loss teams, but this Tide team’s schedule ahead is anything but easy. They should be able to coast through September, but there are matchups against four currently ranked teams later in the regular season.

And not to mention the Bulldogs — this year’s Georgia team looks a lot like last year’s Georgia team that was able to take care of the Crimson Tide in the 2021 national championship game. Alabama has only missed one CFP selection of eight playoffs in the current era, which occurred after the 2019 season.