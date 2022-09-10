How Alabama win vs. Texas impacts Bryce Young’s Heisman Trophy chances

The Alabama Crimson Tide were heavy favorites against the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 of the college football season, but neither team appeared to get that memo once they actually took the field.

The Longhorns dominated the Tide up front for the entire game, especially on the defensive side. That domination had a direct impact on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who is looking to repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner. He finished the game 27-39 with 213 yards and one touchdown. Young did have some key runs for first downs and used his mobility to evade the rush at times to extend plays. However, that stat line does not do him any favors in the Heisman race.

To be fair to Young, his receivers did not help his cause early on with some poor drops. He also had bad protection at times and struggled to find his footing before throwing the ball. Despite having some nice moments on the final drive to help the Crimson Tide secure a 20-19 win, Young did not have a great game by his lofty standards.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Young is listed at +300 to win the Heisman Trophy. He’s the co-favorite with Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, who he was battling with all of last season. Young will need to shake off this performance, and he’ll get several chances with a SEC schedule to have big moments in a bid to repeat as the Heisman winner.