Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew hurdles Tennessee defender on touchdown reception [VIDEO]

The No. 17 Pitt Panthers are stylin’ and profilin’ in their showdown against the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers this afternoon. Watch tight end Gavin Bartholomew literally hurdle a Vols defender on his way to a touchdown to put the Panthers up 17-7.

It’s still early in the game, but Pitt has shown no sign of a hangover from last week’s emotional victory over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. The team scored on its first two drives in the first quarter and had another chance in the red zone before quarterback Kedon Slovis was picked off in the end zone for a Tennessee touchdown. Bartholomew’s 57-yard hurdle touchdown followed that though, giving Panthers fans another exciting highlight to remember.

Not bad for a team that was a six-point dog entering the contest.