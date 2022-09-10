US Open winner: Iga Świątek wins women’s singles title over Ons Jabeur

A US Open tournament filled with upsets managed to close with the No. 1 seed taking home trophy. Iga Świątek defeated No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 on Sunday in Flushing Meadows to claim the women’s singles title. Świątek rolled in straight sets to claim her third career Grand Slam title. She claims a $2.6 million first place prize while Jabeur wins $1.3 million as the runner-up.

Świątek entered the tournament as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +400 ods to win the title. Świątek won three straight matches over seeded opponents after facing only unseeded players in the first four rounds. She beat No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 in the quarterfinals, No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals, and then Jabeur to close it out. Świątek was a -180 favorite to beat Jabeur, and a two-set match was -200.

This was Świątek’s first Grand Slam title outside of the French Open. She won at Roland Garros this year and in 2020. Her previous best finished at the US Open was last year’s fourth round appearance.

Here’s a look at Świątek’s run to the championship:

1st: Jasmine Paolini — 6-3, 6-0

2nd: Sloane Stephens — 6-3, 6-2

3rd: Lauren Davis — 6-3, 6-4

4th: Jule Niemeier — 2-6, 6-4, 6-0

QF: #8 Jessica Pegula — 6-3, 7-6

SF: Aryna Sabalenka — 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

F: #5 Ons Jabeur — 6-2, 7-6