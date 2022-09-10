Pitt’s Kedon Slovis injured against Tennessee, starting QB out for game

Pittsburgh Panthers starting quarterback Kedon Slovis did not return under center for the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday. He was later announced out for the rest of the game.

Looks like senior backup Nick Patti will play quarterback for Pitt to open the second half.



Kedon Slovis still in the locker room. Had the hell knocked out of him in the first half. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) September 10, 2022

Kedon Slovis is OUT with an undisclosed injury and is not expected to return, per the press box. — Eric Cain (@_Cainer) September 10, 2022

Slovis got absolutely assaulted by the SEC defense against him in the first half. While the Vols only had two sacks, the hits Slovis took while delivering balls in the pocket were unending and brutal. While Pitt was sharp on offense, including one of the plays of the young season so far en route to a touchdown, there plenty of longer downs where the Vols were simply able to tee off on the junior from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Assuming he doesn’t return, Slovis will finish the day 14-24 for 187 yards with a touchdown and an interception. There were also plenty of batted balls that all seemed to go the way of the Panthers.

Tennessee leads 24-17 with 9:00 to go in the third quarter.

More to come.