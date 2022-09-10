 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pitt’s Kedon Slovis injured against Tennessee, starting QB out for game

The USC transfer got hit repeatedly in the first half, and it apparently caught up to him.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Kedon Slovis of the Pittsburgh Panthers scrambles out of the pocket in the first quarter during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Panthers starting quarterback Kedon Slovis did not return under center for the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday. He was later announced out for the rest of the game.

Slovis got absolutely assaulted by the SEC defense against him in the first half. While the Vols only had two sacks, the hits Slovis took while delivering balls in the pocket were unending and brutal. While Pitt was sharp on offense, including one of the plays of the young season so far en route to a touchdown, there plenty of longer downs where the Vols were simply able to tee off on the junior from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Assuming he doesn’t return, Slovis will finish the day 14-24 for 187 yards with a touchdown and an interception. There were also plenty of batted balls that all seemed to go the way of the Panthers.

Tennessee leads 24-17 with 9:00 to go in the third quarter.

