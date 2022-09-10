When was the last time Notre Dame started 0-2?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish dropped its home opener on Saturday, getting clipped by the Marshall Thundering Herd in a 26-21 setback. The upset came one week after their Week 1 loss to Ohio State, dropping them to 0-2 on the year.

The last time Notre Dame started the season 0-2 was in 2011, where they fell to USF 23-20 in the opener before losing at Michigan 35-31 the following week.

The USF game remains one of the most bizarre contests in Notre Dame history, a matchup that featured a calamity of turnovers on the side of the Fighting Irish and lightning delay that interrupted action for hours. It also gave the greater college football world its first glimpse of a fully purple faced Brian Kelly. The Michigan game the following week featured Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson delivering the dagger to the Irish with a game-winning touchdown pass in the final minute.

That 2011 Notre Dame team would finish the regular season 8-4 and go on to lose to Florida State in the Champs Sports Bowl.