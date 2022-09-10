What Texas A&M’s loss to Appalachian State means for College Football Playoff chances

The No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies were stunned at Kyle Field on Saturday, falling victim to a 17-14 upset at the hands of Appalachian State. The Aggies were heavy favorites entering Saturday’s contest but struggled to move the ball, picking up just 186 yards total on offense.

So what does this mean for Texas A&M’s College Football Playoff hopes? Well, those aspirations took a huge blow with this upset loss, but they’re not completely out just yet.

Texas A&M will certainly have to win out from this point forward for the CFP committee to consider them in December and given App’s pedigree as a top Group of Five program, this could be marked as a quality loss. However, the margin for error is razor thin for the Aggies and their schedule starts to get extremely difficult almost immediately.

TAMU hosts Miami Saturday and follows that up with matchups against Arkansas and Mississippi State before having to go to Alabama on October 8. The was plenty of preseason hype surrounding the Aggies and there’s a chance their postseason hopes could be snuffed out before the end of September.