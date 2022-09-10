 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Appalachian State gets field goal luck against top 10 team. Where have we seen this before?

The Mountaineers shocked the nation at Kyle Field on Saturday.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Football: Appalachian State at Texas A&amp;M Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Hey look at that, Appalachian State went into the house of a top 10 team in September and walked out with a victory. The Mountaineers stunned No. 6 Texas A&M on Saturday with a 17-14 victory, throwing water on some of the preseason hype surrounding the Aggies as a playoff contender.

App. State went toe-to-toe with A&M and match them throughout the duration of the ballgame. Veteran running back Camerun Peoples introduced himself to the greater college football audience, breaking off 19 carries for 112 yards and the game-sealing run late in the fourth quarter.

This came right after Texas A&M had a chance to tie the game with a field goal. It...didn’t go well.

Wait a minute. A late-game field goal mishap torpedoing a highly ranked foe against the Mountaineers. This is eerily similar to App’s upset of Michigan in 2007.

Texas A&M closed as an 18-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

