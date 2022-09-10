Appalachian State gets field goal luck against top 10 team. Where have we seen this before?

Hey look at that, Appalachian State went into the house of a top 10 team in September and walked out with a victory. The Mountaineers stunned No. 6 Texas A&M on Saturday with a 17-14 victory, throwing water on some of the preseason hype surrounding the Aggies as a playoff contender.

App. State went toe-to-toe with A&M and match them throughout the duration of the ballgame. Veteran running back Camerun Peoples introduced himself to the greater college football audience, breaking off 19 carries for 112 yards and the game-sealing run late in the fourth quarter.

This came right after Texas A&M had a chance to tie the game with a field goal. It...didn’t go well.

Down 3 with four minutes left, Texas A&M's field goal attempt is....nope. pic.twitter.com/1QUXd4LmTR — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 10, 2022

Wait a minute. A late-game field goal mishap torpedoing a highly ranked foe against the Mountaineers. This is eerily similar to App’s upset of Michigan in 2007.

On this date in 2007, Appalachian State pulled off one of the greatest upsets in college football history, beating Michigan pic.twitter.com/s6X8VeUBSe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 1, 2021

Texas A&M closed as an 18-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.