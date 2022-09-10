What Wisconsin’s loss to Washington State means for College Football Playoff chances

The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers suffered a 17-14 loss at the hands of the Washington State Cougars, missing two field goal attempts in the process and seeing their College Football Playoff chances diminish significantly. For the Cougars, this is their first win over a ranked opponent from the Big Ten ever. Washington State was previously 0-13 in such games.

While Wisconsin is likely to fall out of the AP rankings after this loss, the Badgers are not totally done when it comes to the playoff. Wisconsin could still run the table in the Big Ten, and there are marquee games on the schedule with Ohio State and Michigan State where the Badgers could potentially score style points.

The margin for error has shrunk significantly though, as Wisconsin now has to win the conference outright to have any chance at the playoff. Given how they’ve played through two weeks, that seems highly unlikely.