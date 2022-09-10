No. 24 Tennessee takes down No. 17 Pitt 34-27 in overtime, Panthers lose QB Kedon Slovis to injury

One of the interesting non-conference battles on Saturday turned out to be extremely fun as the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers took down the No. 17 Pitt Panthers with a 34-27 overtime victory. Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker ended up tossing the winning score in the extra frame, a 28-yard strike to Cedric Tillman.

Another big story from this game was Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis going down with an injury right before halftime. Backup Nick Patti ended up taking the reigns for the rest of the contest.

Both teams traded haymakers throughout this showdown at Heinz Field Acrisure Stadium and included highlights like Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew hurdling a defender on the way to a touchdown. With 14 seconds left in the first half, Slovis was stripped sacked and landed on his shoulder, ending his afternoon.

The beginning of the second half was a calamity of errors featuring Pitt missing two field goals before Tennessee gave it right back with a fumble. The two teams would eventually trade field goals before Patti was able to connect with Jared Wayne for a four-yard touchdown to tie the game 27-27 with 2:23 remaining.

In OT, Hooker was able to come up big for the Vols with the aforementioned touchdown to seal the Johnny Majors Classic for UT.