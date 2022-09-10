Houston gives up a 4th and 20 in overtime to eventually lose to Texas Tech

The No. 25 Houston Cougars found themselves in an overtime bar fight against an in-state foe for a second week in a row on Saturday, this time at Texas Tech. After scoring first in the extra frame, the Cougars seemingly had the game wrapped up against their future Big 12 rival and just needed to stop the Red Raiders on 4th and 20 to seal the deal.

Weeeeeelllll, it didn’t work out as they hoped and it ended up costing them.

Texas Tech keeps their hopes alive with a 4th & 20 conversion! pic.twitter.com/BnmXgCKgGn — Brian Y (@byysports) September 10, 2022

Just absolutely brutal. Just needed one stop and quarterback Donovan Smith was able to make magic happen to extend the drive and the game. Running back Tahj Brooks eventually punched in a four-yard touchdown to send the game to a second overtime.

After a Cougar field goal to start the second OT period, Smith showed his late-game heroics yet again, taking a nine-yard scamper himself to the end zone to put the Red Raiders over the top for the game-winning score.

DONOVAN SMITH WALKS IT OFF FOR TEXAS TECH (-190 ML) IN OT!



pic.twitter.com/ngZTpedg9E — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 11, 2022

That’s a really tough break for Dana Holgorsen and UH in Lubbock, TX. That’s two years in a row they’ve lost to their in-state foes from far out in west Texas but at least in the Big 12, they’ll get plenty of chances at redemption.