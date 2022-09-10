Holy Cross upsets Buffalo on Hail Mary as time expires [VIDEO]

We have our first Hail Mary of the season and an FCS over FBS upset wrapped into one.

With the game tied and time expiring, Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka heaved up a miracle throw to Jalen Coker, allowing the Crusaders to knock off Buffalo in a 37-31 stunner.

An exciting way to walk it off for the Crusaders and a brutal way to lose for the Bulls here. As you can see, Buffalo had four, yes, four defensive backs jump up to make the play and the ball still somehow lands in the hands of Coker. Really tough scene for the MAC program.

This was a tight, back-and-forth contest throughout the night as both teams had an answer for each other’s scores. The Bulls actually tied the ballgame with less than a minute left, seemingly guaranteeing themselves overtime. But the Patriot League champions had plans to go home early and have an FBS win to put on the mantle for this season.