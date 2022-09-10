Nebraska suffers another agonizing fourth quarter loss, falls to Georgia Southern 45-42

It’s Groundhog Day in Lincoln, NE.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered another brutal one-score loss, falling 45-42 to the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday. Leading his team downfield, Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease took off to punch in the go-ahead score with 36 seconds remaining.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (+1100 ML) TAKES THE LEAD ON NEBRASKA IN THE FINAL MINUTE pic.twitter.com/FujkEJJPO2 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 11, 2022

To add even more brutality for Cornhusker fans, Nebraska managed to get the ball downfield to set up a potential game-tying field goal. You...probably know where this is going don’t you?

GEORGIA SOUTHERN UPSETS NEBRASKA ON A MISSED FIELD GOAL! pic.twitter.com/nMhMXNsaV2 — Brian Y (@byysports) September 11, 2022

This had the makings of every Scott Frost game you’ve ever seen at Nebraska, from letting a team they were favored over hang with them, to giving their fans hope by pulling ahead late, to the usual soul crushing ending by one point.

Frost entered the season as the biggest hot seat candidate in college football and that has only escalated with a season opening loss to Northwestern in Week 0, a underwhelming performance against North Dakota last week, and tonight’s setback against Georgia Southern. The brass at Nebraska has yet to pull the plug on Frost’s tenure in Lincoln because his buyout reduces from $15 million to only around $7.5 million after October 1.

As for Georgia Southern, they completed a banner day for Sun Belt after Marshall upended Notre Dame and Appalachian State took down Texas A&M.