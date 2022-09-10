Arizona’s Jayden de Laura throws the best interception you will ever see

This is simply the most breathtaking INT in college football history, and we will not hear otherwise.

OH MY GOD YES HAHAHA YES. WERE NEVER GOING TO BED EARLY. THANK YOU ARIZONA!! pic.twitter.com/oOptzvVr8S — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 11, 2022

This is easily our first absurd #Pac12AfterDark moment of the season and we’ll do our best to describe it.

de Laura evades a defender as he steps up in the pocket. He rolls left, pump fakes, and goes the other direction. He seems certain to be sacked for a big loss but somehow shakes off to defenders and rolls back left. He then signals one of his downfield receivers that he’s firing only to throw it into triple, no scratch that, quadruple coverage for a Mississippi State interceptions. Excellent show here. No notes.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach is right back in his element here and this game has the potential get even weirder as we creep into the early hours of the morning on the east coast. Mississippi State and Arizona are two of the biggest wild cards in their respective conferences this season and that could very well manifest itself tonight.