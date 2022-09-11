Opening odds for Week 3 of 2022 college football season

Here are the opening lines for Week 3 of the 2022 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.

No. 1 Georgia vs. South Carolina

Point spread: Georgia -24.5

Point total: 48.5

UL Monroe vs. No. 2 Alabama

Point spread: Alabama -48

Point total: 60.5

Toledo vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Point spread: Ohio State -33

Point total: 60.5

Connecticut vs. No. 4 Michigan

Point spread: Michigan -46

Point total: 58.5

Louisiana Tech vs. No. 5 Clemson

Point spread: Clemson -36

Point total: 54.5N

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

Point spread: Oklahoma -14.5

Point total: 64

Fresno State vs. No. 7 USC

Point spread: USC -13

Point total: 69

Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State

Point spread: TBA

Point total: TBA

Youngstown State vs. No. 9 Kentucky

Point spread: TBA

Point total: TBA

Missouri State vs. No. 10 Arkansas

Point spread: TBA

Point total: TBA

No. 11 Michigan State vs. Washington

Point spread: Washington -2

Point total: 55

No. 12 BYU vs. No. 25 Oregon

Point spread: Oregon -3.5

Point total: 56

No. 13 Miami vs. No. 24 Texas A&M

Point spread: Texas A&M -6

Point total: 48.5

San Diego State vs. No. 14 Utah

Point spread: Utah -22

Point total: 49.5

Akron vs. No. 15 Tennessee

Point spread: Tennessee -48

Point total: 66.5

Point spread: NC State -9

Point total: 55

Texas State vs. No. 17 Baylor

Point spread: Baylor -31

Point total: 53

South Florida vs. No. 18 Florida

Point spread: Florida -25

Point total: 58.5

Liberty vs. No. 19 Wake Forest

Point spread: Wake -15

Point total: 62.5

Point spread: Ole Miss -15

Point total: 60

UTSA vs. No. 21 Texas

Point spread: Texas -14

Point total: 59.5

No. 22 Penn State vs. Auburn

Point spread: Penn State -3

Point total: 51.5

No. 23 Pitt vs. Western Michigan

Point spread: Pitt -11

Point total: 57

