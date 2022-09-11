Opening odds for Week 3 of 2022 college football season

Here are the opening lines for Week 3 of the 2022 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.
No. 1 Georgia vs. South Carolina
Point spread: Georgia -24.5
Point total: 48.5
UL Monroe vs. No. 2 Alabama
Point spread: Alabama -48
Point total: 60.5
Toledo vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Point spread: Ohio State -33
Point total: 60.5
Connecticut vs. No. 4 Michigan
Point spread: Michigan -46
Point total: 58.5
Louisiana Tech vs. No. 5 Clemson
Point spread: Clemson -36
Point total: 54.5N
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Nebraska
Point spread: Oklahoma -14.5
Point total: 64
Fresno State vs. No. 7 USC
Point spread: USC -13
Point total: 69
Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State
Point spread: TBA
Point total: TBA
Youngstown State vs. No. 9 Kentucky
Point spread: TBA
Point total: TBA
Missouri State vs. No. 10 Arkansas
Point spread: TBA
Point total: TBA
No. 11 Michigan State vs. Washington
Point spread: Washington -2
Point total: 55
No. 12 BYU vs. No. 25 Oregon
Point spread: Oregon -3.5
Point total: 56
No. 13 Miami vs. No. 24 Texas A&M
Point spread: Texas A&M -6
Point total: 48.5
San Diego State vs. No. 14 Utah
Point spread: Utah -22
Point total: 49.5
Akron vs. No. 15 Tennessee
Point spread: Tennessee -48
Point total: 66.5
Texas Tech vs. No. 16 NC State
Point spread: NC State -9
Point total: 55
Texas State vs. No. 17 Baylor
Point spread: Baylor -31
Point total: 53
South Florida vs. No. 18 Florida
Point spread: Florida -25
Point total: 58.5
Liberty vs. No. 19 Wake Forest
Point spread: Wake -15
Point total: 62.5
No. 20 Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech
Point spread: Ole Miss -15
Point total: 60
UTSA vs. No. 21 Texas
Point spread: Texas -14
Point total: 59.5
No. 22 Penn State vs. Auburn
Point spread: Penn State -3
Point total: 51.5
No. 23 Pitt vs. Western Michigan
Point spread: Pitt -11
Point total: 57
